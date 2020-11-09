Theodore Wandishion
Theodore Wandishion, age 88, of Shelton peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Nancy (Matula) Wandishion. Ted was born in Tresckow, PA on March 27, 1932, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Tyma) Wandishion. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Airforce. He went on to have a long career at Sikorsky Aircraft until his retirement as Superintendent in 1987. Ted was a member of Knights of Columbus #1350, the Legion Sutter-Terlizzi Post #16, the St. Margaret Mary Church Men's League, the Former Korean War Veterans, and he was a former commissioner on the Shelton Parks and Rec Board. Among other roles, he served as Justice of the Peace, fence viewer, a first responder, ambulance driver, and coach. An avid sportsman, Ted enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf, chestnut picking, and "tag-saleling". A kind and generous man with a warm sense of humor, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He is the beloved father of James Wandishion and his wife Eudora, Karen Kalanick and her late husband Kenneth, Lauren Wandishion, and Lisa Harrison and her husband David, and proud grandfather of James Wandishion Jr. (Amanda), Kristen Vaught, Kelly Wandishion, Matthew Wandishion, Aaron Wandishion, Mandy Giminez (Peter), Kenneth Kalanick Jr., and Megan Kalanick, and great-grandfather of Alexa, Everly, Nathan, Brooklyn, and Carter, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a beloved daughter, Claire Wandishion, and two sisters, Marleen Clymer and Eleanor Panckeri. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Memorial contributions are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
). Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.riverviewfh.com
.