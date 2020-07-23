Theodore N. Zengou Jr.
Theodore "Ted" Nicholas Zengou, Jr., age 73, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Cookie" Zengou, of Fairfield, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020. Friends and family may call on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A committal service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Lawncroft Cooperative Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield.