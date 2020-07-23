1/
Theodore Zengou Jr.
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Theodore N. Zengou Jr.
Theodore "Ted" Nicholas Zengou, Jr., age 73, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Cookie" Zengou, of Fairfield, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020. Friends and family may call on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A committal service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Lawncroft Cooperative Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
JUL
25
Committal
09:15 AM
Lawncroft Cooperative Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lina D
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
