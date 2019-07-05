Theresa Blanchard LePorisz

Theresa (Boulay) Blanchard LePorisz, age 85, entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2019, at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was predeceased by husbands, Gerard Blanchard and Rudolph LePorisz. Theresa was born in New Bedford, MA on January 10, 1934, daughter of the late Alexina (Latimer) and Romuald Thibodeau. She resided in Ansonia for most of her life before moving to Winter Haven, FL for fifteen years and in Naugatuck for the past five years. She was employed at the Burndy Corporation in Milford until her retirement. She was an avid quilter, having enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons and their families. Her eldest son, Kevin D. Blanchard (Sandra) of Naugatuck, her granddaughter, Megan Silva (Kenneth) and her great grandsons, Jonathan Silva and Noah Silva. Her grandson, Kevin D. "KJ" Blanchard Jr. (Chantal) of Middlebury and her great-granddaughter, Dakota Blanchard. Her middle son Keith M. Blanchard (Karen) of Seymour, her grandson, Matthew Blanchard (Lindsey) of Seymour, her granddaughter, Samantha Blanchard and two great-granddaughters. Her youngest son, retired New Haven Police Lt. Kenneth R. Blanchard (Denise, retired New Haven Police Asst. Chief) of North Haven, and her granddaughters, Isabella Blanchard and Gabriella Blanchard. In addition to her sons, she leaves a brother, Roger Thibodeau (Linda) of North Kingston, RI and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by many beloved brothers and sisters. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 7 pm, a funeral service in celebration of Theresa's life will take place. Burial will be at the family's convenience in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 6, 2019