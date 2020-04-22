Connecticut Post Obituaries
Theresa Carpenter


1929 - 2020
Theresa Carpenter Obituary
Theresa Delina Carpenter
Theresa Delina Carpenter (nee Baron) of Bridgeport, CT was called home to the Lord on April 13, 2020. Born December 9, 1929 in Portage Lake, ME, to the late Henry and Bertha Baron (nee LaBelle), Theresa was known for her compassionate, giving nature and her zest for life. She cherished her time with her son Glenn, with whom she could often be found dining out, watching old TV shows and movies, and playing with their rescue cat, Lola.
Theresa leaves behind her only son and reason for thriving Glenn Carpenter as well as ex daughter-in-law Desarae Desabris, ex daughter-in-law Chloe Kelly, "Special Son" Victor Rosa, Eldest sister Janette Soracco (nee Baron), and younger brother Roger Baron. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Jennifer Inman (Jerrod), great grandson Jacob Inman, and several very close nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a close network of friends.
Theresa was loved by all and brought love and light to every part of her rich life. Although she was far too humble to call herself a seamstress, Theresa excelled at sewing and used her ability to alter and create clothes to benefit family and friends. She also spent much of her time crocheting blankets with a special stitch she created and gifted them to family and friends as children were born.
She was preceded in death by her youngest brother Frank Baron, her brother in law Louis Soracco, and her sister in law Theresa Baron.
A Memorial Service will be held for Theresa at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted. This will be announced on the Cody-White Funeral Home website. Memorial donations in Theresa's honor may be sent to the following charities, about which she was particularly passionate: CT Food Bank www.ctfoodbank.org and TAILS www.tailsct.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020
