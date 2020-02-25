|
|
Theresa M. Chittem
Theresa M. (Capozzi) Chittem, age 72, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Mrs. Chittem was born in Bridgeport on May 23, 1947, daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Mucherino Capozzi. She was raised in Bridgeport and attended Bridgeport schools, lived in Naugatuck for many years and resided in New Haven for the last eight years. Theresa was employed as an inspector for Northeast Electronics Corp. in Milford for twenty years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Daniel Chittem of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, loving and caring sister, Patricia Capozzi of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Danielle and Rachael Chittem of FL and Cody Zirate of Mexico, best friends, Heather Cramer of Newtown and Frances Rogers of New Haven, several cousins and feline companion, Sammy. She was predeceased by her daughter, Amy T. Chittem. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Theresa's funeral service on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia, with Rev. Jeffrey Gubbiotti officiating. Following her service, visiting hours will be held until 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020