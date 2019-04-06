Theresa "Trep" Clyons

Theresa "Trep" Clyons, age 91, wife of John P. Clyons of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Trep was born in Bridgeport on May 2, 1927 to the late Philip and Antoniette Mazzucco and was the last of nine siblings. She was a graduate of Central High School and worked for the City of Bridgeport in the Comptroller's Department. Trep will be remembered for her kind and gentle manner. She had an affection for William Butler Yeats, the Irish poet and the words of his poem "The Countess Cathleen in Paradise" which her husband read to her many many times and it was mysterious and soothing to her. Trep loved and enjoyed many and various things in life, Cape Cod, the coast of Maine, Montreal and Toronto. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, sporting events, the opera, ballet, art museums, and many more interests. Trep was known for going to Loehmann's, Norwalk and buying Ralph Lauren attire with her buddy Dot Gleason, both of whom had the same taste. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband John, include her children; Paul, Thomas, Kate, and Jacqueline, her grandchildren Travis, Erika, Carolyn, Elizabeth, Brendan, Tim, Kevin, Griffin, Jack, Anika, and Lily. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00a.m., meeting directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private in Nichols Farm Burial Grounds. There will be no prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 455 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 6, 2019