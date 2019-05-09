Theresa C. Dunn

Theresa C. (Dunleavy) Dunn, age 87 of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Robert Dunn, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fairfield, the daughter of the late James and Ellen (Kilbride) Dunleavy, she was raised in the South End of Bridgeport and had been a Fairfield resident for most of her life.

Terry was a highly respected longtime Town of Fairfield employee for over 30 years. She served on many Town of Fairfield boards including the Pension Board and Credit Union to the benefit of a great number of people. Terry also received many accolades and awards including Town of Fairfield Employee of the Year. Terry was a member of the Fairfield Lion's Club where she proudly held the distinction of being the first female President. She was a founding member of the Gaelic American Club where she enjoyed spending time with her wide circle of friends. Terry was very well known for her kindness, generosity and infectious optimism. She was a true friend to all and will be sorely missed.

Terry is survived by her 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Robert J. Dunn, Jr. and his wife Bernadette of North Haven, CT, Ellen M. Davies and her husband David of Ownings Mills, MD, Mary L. Dunn of Fairfield, CT James P. Dunn and his wife Sheila of Black Rock, CT and Jackie Dunn Mulroy of Fairfield, CT

Terry's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the 8th and 10th floor nursing staff at Bridgeport Hospital and Visiting Nurse Services of CT for their kindness and care. Extra special mention and thanks to Gladys Curveo who Terry loved. The entire Dunn Family loves and is so thankful to have Gladys in our lives and her exceptionally kind care of our Mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Friends may call Friday (Today) from 4-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2019