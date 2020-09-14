Theresa Amelia La Rocque
Theresa Amelia La Rocque, age 95 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Southbury. She was the daughter of the late Antonio Palmiero and Filomena Pinto Palmiero. Theresa was better known as "Tess" for most of her life, was born on April 2, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT and was a resident of Bridgeport since. She had been a manager in millinery retail at Leavitt's in Bridgeport since she was 16 years old and in clothing retail before retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Stratford Baldwin Senior Center for 30 years and was a parishioner of St. Charles Church for more than 65 years. You could always count on Tess for a trip to the casino. You could be sure if Tess was near, she was sure to make you laugh. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Tess will be remembered as a thoughtful, outspoken, friendly, one tough little cookie and much loved mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles La Rocque, son, Robert La Rocque; brothers, Patsy and Carl Palmiero. Survivors include a daughter, Diana Pevornick and her husband Tony of Oxford; a daughter-in-law, Leslie La Rocque, of No. Carolina. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Amy Pevornick of Woodbury, Andrea Riccio of Seymour, Robert La Rocque of Oxford, Stephanie Smith of No Carolina, and Melanie Lesmerise of New Hampshire; and nine great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Angelina and Adrianna Riccio of Seymour, Blake and Kyle Smith of No. Carolina, Emily and Tyler La Rocque of Oxford and Shauna and Anthony Lesmerise of New Hampshire. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at The Lutheran Home in Southbury for their personable and consistent care of Theresa, and special thanks to her granddaughter Amy Pevornick who was the nurse by her side. A walk-through visitation will take place on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. All other services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
