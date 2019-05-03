Theresa Louise Tampellini

Theresa Louise Tampellini, age 91, of Derby entered into rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hewitt Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Walter Tampellini. Theresa was born in Derby on July 31, 1927 daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Ippodomonte) DiRienzo and was a lifelong Derby resident. She was a very active communicant and volunteer at St. Jude Church. Theresa was a participant at the Starlighters Bowling League at the Valley Bowl and a Cub Scout leader for Packs 3 and 9. She was an avid UCONN and N.Y. Yankees fan. Theresa enjoyed spending her time watching the games of both teams. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She is the beloved mother of Walter (Ruby) Tampellini, Jr., Beverly (David) Tischer and James (Linda) Tampellini and sister-in-law of Connie DiRienzo. Theresa is the loving grandmother of Stephanie Tampellini, Amber Monjaras, Michelle Roman and A.J. Tampellini, great-grandmother of Samantha Myers, Kaleb, Nathan and Zachary Roberts and Gavin Roman and great-great-grandmother of Carson and Colton Myers. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Joseph DiRienzo, and three sisters, Lillian Fiorillo, Christine Coppola and Josephine Cots. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Monday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church. Her entombment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostle Parish, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418.