Theresa Marie Saia
Theresa Marie Saia, Tree to her husband, Mommy to her children, Terry to her friends and family, Gram to her grandchildren, and GG to her great-grandchildren, passed away peacefully the morning of August 14, 2019. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, CT and was a daughter of the late Angelo and Agnes Principi Piccirillo. She is survived by her husband Joseph; her daughters Theresa Marzik (Paul), Jomarie Branco (Joe), Jennifer Dickson (Brian); her grandchildren Stacy Marzik (Jake), Jessica Golen (Kevin), Pauly Marzik (Lizz), Michael Saia, Joey Branco, Erica Branco, Matthew Branco, Bianca Dickson, Tyrina Dickson; her great-grandchildren Quinn Golen, Asher Horenstein, Sarai Appling; her sister Frances Robillard (Euclid); her special cousin Elizabeth; her special friends Gail, Janet, and Joanne; and many nieces and nephews. Theresa loved her three daughters and her sons-in-law. Her daughters made sure to take the best care of her during her final year. Theresa had a special relationship with each of them and at any given point in the day, she would be juggling multiple calls from them, frequently saying hang on, to JoJo, Tee, or Jen, because another would be calling. She was the best listener, could recall almost any detail about her children's or grandchildren's lives, passions, hobbies, and friends. She was honest with her friends and family - you could always count on her to tell you how it was, and to give the best love and advice. She loved her husband, Joseph, of 59 years, who loved to make her laugh. When they were together you could see the love and playfulness, as if they were still two kids in love. Theresa's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the DaVita in Bridgeport for their care the past three months. Her family and friends will miss her always. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2019