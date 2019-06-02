Theresa Ann Murphy

Nov 21, 1925 - Jun 1, 2019

Theresa Ann (Spillane) Murphy, age 93, of Stratford and beloved wife of the late William P. Murphy, entered eternal life Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Murphy was born November 21, 1925 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Devine) Spillane and had been a lifetime area resident. Theresa was retired from the Stratford Board of Education and was a member of the Gaelic-American Club, active at Southbury Training School, and along with her husband she was an active and devoted member of Saint James Church, Stratford volunteering in many roles to further the work of the church. Above all Theresa was most proud of her family and devoted to being wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and good friend. She was a devout Irish Catholic woman who was warm and caring with a feisty sense of humor. The best times for Theresa were being surrounded by family and friends and enjoying a hot dog and chardonnay. She loved feeding the birds, a good word search, St. Anthony, the Rosary, and letting you know when she couldn't smell anything cooking. She was happiest when Bill finally retired so he could take over the cooking. Survivors include her son, Patrick Murphy of Stratford; three daughters, Mary Goodwin and her husband, Ron of Cohasset, Massachusetts, Eileen Murphy of Derby, and Kate Murphy of Black Rock; sister, Mildred Kelly of Stratford; sister-in-law, Mary Murphy of Stratford; brother-in-law, Robert Kaeser of Stratford; six grandchildren, Sean Murphy and his wife Stacy, Elizabeth Staffieri and her husband Anthony, Benjamin Murphy and his fiancé Katie Greenhill, Colleen Murphy, Margaret Goodwin and Tara Goodwin; one great-grandson Brandon Murphy, four great-granddaughters, Chloe Murphy, Savannah Greenhill, Anna and Haley Staffieri, many nieces and nephews, and faithful companion and caregiver Olive Murphy. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Murphy and siblings, Cornelius Spillane, Rita Baynocky, Katherine Lanz and Eileen Kaeser. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly at Saint James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. The family would like to thank the 4th floor staff of Lord Chamberlain for their kind, professional and compassionate care of Theresa. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary