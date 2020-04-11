|
|
Theresa Peschell
Theresa Peschell, age 95, of Madison, beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Peschell, died on Monday, April 6, 2020. Theresa was born in New Haven, CT on April 7, 1924 to the late Angelo and Maria Fiengo Cavallaro. She worked at AT&T for many years. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews. A Graveside service will be held at a later date in Kings Highway Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020