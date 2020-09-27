Theresa Vitale

Theresa F. Vitale
Theresa F. Marchionni Vitale, age 86, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Anthony Vitale, met with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born in Bridgeport on June 14, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emilia Brunori Marchionni. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to cook for her family. She loved her Italian music, going to tag sales, playing cards with family and late night casino runs. She leaves behind four loving children, Valerie Vitale, Deborah Convertito, Sharon Spinosa and her husband Michael, Anthony Vitale and his wife Ann, a brother, Alberto Marchionni and his wife Irene, eight grandchildren, Danielle Kaplan (Michael), Dominique Forst (Ralph), Vincent Convertito, Michael Spinosa (Ashley Negrini), Nicole Spinosa (Samantha Cooper), Anthony Vitale, Gina Vitale (Drew) and Lia Vitale, three great-grandchildren, Owen Scharf, Joseph Convertito and MiaBella Cooper as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Gene Marchionni and sisters, Florence Zerella and Lena Marchionni. The family appreciates the exceptional care given by the Stratford VNA, Hartford Healthcare Hospice and the emergency services provided by the Town of Trumbull.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Following, those who wish to join the family may meet on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
.