1/1
Theresa Vitale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa F. Vitale
Theresa F. Marchionni Vitale, age 86, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Anthony Vitale, met with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born in Bridgeport on June 14, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emilia Brunori Marchionni. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to cook for her family. She loved her Italian music, going to tag sales, playing cards with family and late night casino runs. She leaves behind four loving children, Valerie Vitale, Deborah Convertito, Sharon Spinosa and her husband Michael, Anthony Vitale and his wife Ann, a brother, Alberto Marchionni and his wife Irene, eight grandchildren, Danielle Kaplan (Michael), Dominique Forst (Ralph), Vincent Convertito, Michael Spinosa (Ashley Negrini), Nicole Spinosa (Samantha Cooper), Anthony Vitale, Gina Vitale (Drew) and Lia Vitale, three great-grandchildren, Owen Scharf, Joseph Convertito and MiaBella Cooper as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Gene Marchionni and sisters, Florence Zerella and Lena Marchionni. The family appreciates the exceptional care given by the Stratford VNA, Hartford Healthcare Hospice and the emergency services provided by the Town of Trumbull.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Following, those who wish to join the family may meet on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved