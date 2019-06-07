Therese (Kelly) June

Dec 2, 1942 - Jun 4, 2019

Therese (Kelly) June, age 76, of Stratford, beloved wife of Richard E. June, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Stratford. Mrs. June was born December 2, 1942 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Reilly) Kelly and had been a lifetime area resident. Therese was retired from SNET. She enjoyed going to the casino, her trips to Vermont and Disney World, was an avid reader and loved her jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, John Bolack Sr. and Sue Bolack Steinberg; two grandchildren; Jessica Bolack Rallis and her husband Sean and John Bolack Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Max and Penelope; three sisters, Kathleen Kopatch, Susan Brolet and Mary Kelly; two aunts, Therese Reilly and Elsie Reilly and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 am by meeting directly at Our Lady of Peace Church, Stratford Road, Stratford, CT. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The , 372 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897, . For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary