Thomas Abe Sherrod
1929 - 2020
On May 12, 2020, Thomas Abe Sherrod, 90, of Sarasota, Florida, went home to be with the Lord. He was born on October 5, 1929, to Fannie and Abe Sherrod, in Marion, Alabama, where he spent his childhood. Thomas attended the prestigious Lincoln School and Talladega College and then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He lived in Bridgeport, Connecticut for many years, where he raised a family and worked at Bunker-Ramo Corporation as an electrician. He was a quiet, but very spiritual man, who lived by strong Christian values. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Sherrod, his mother, Fannie Lawson, and his step-father, Robert Lawson. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Sherrod, his son, Todd Sherrod (Yelitza), five grandchildren, Nicholas, Jonah, Sandra, Jessica and Kayla, his sisters-in-law, Antoinette DaCruz (Frank) and Carole Marbury, his cousins, Helen Williams (Sydney) and Yvonne Thornton, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted by The Church of Philadelphia of Stratford, Connecticut, with more details to be announced.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
