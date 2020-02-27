|
Thomas K. Balogh
Thomas K. Balogh, 67, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Milford, CT, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with his devoted family by his side. Born on July 4, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Frank Balogh and Shirley Balogh. Tom was a graduate of Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield, CT and then attended the University of New Haven. Tom worked as a Cutter Grinder for Sturm Ruger Firearms in Southport, CT and also State Cutter Grinding in Seymour, CT until retiring to Florida with his wife. Tom's second home was on the baseball field coaching, then becoming President of the Milford Junior Major League Pony Baseball for many years. He was humbled and proud of his awards given to him by the Mayor of Milford and the Governor of Connecticut. Tom loved to work on projects both inside and outside the home and spending quality time with his wife Diane and friends riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tom also had a favorite pastime of rooting for his football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tom was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and great friend to many people; he will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diane Balogh and his three children and their spouses Amy and Tim Sargent of Norwalk, CT, Jason and Lisa Balogh of Meriden, CT and Justin and Lisa Balogh of Ocala, FL as well as his five grandchildren Mackenzie Caines-Balogh, Callie Wilson, Gunner Sargent, and Rose and Izabella Balogh. Friends and Family may celebrate Tom's life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. with a Prayer Service 4:30 p.m. at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020