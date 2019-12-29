|
Thomas Bobbin
Thomas "Tom" Patrick Bobbin, age 57 of Redding, CT, passed away on December 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Catherine P. Wall and father of Trevor P. Bobbin, 9. Tom was born on November 4, 1962 in Dallas, TX, the son of George Bobbin and Cherry Bobbin. He graduated from Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, CT in 1980.
An avid sailor, Tom's call to the water began as a young man. His father introduced him to the family charter boat business in the Virgin Islands. It was from this point, that he would forever have a love of the sea.
Racing and cruising Long Island Sound was Tom's passion. Whether it be with his family, friends, or clients, he was always the most at home with the wheel in his hand and the breeze in his face. His competitive side is what brought him his wife: they met while racing against each other at Fayerweather Yacht Club. He enjoyed Block Island Race Week, the Vineyard Race, American Fall and Spring Series Races, Round Block Island Race and the Stratford Shoals. Their boat was a J/30 Special Sauce, and most recently J/109, Partnership3. When the weather turned cold, Tom would spend his time snowboarding while Trevor learned to ski.
Tom began his career as a yacht broker in 2001 with McMichael Yacht Brokers in Mamaroneck, NY. He was successful in negotiating deals, but even more so at cultivating a culture of family at the company.
A loyal and faithful friend to many, Tom could be called upon to help in any situation, whether it was related to boating or not. He was dedicated to his profession; a devoted son, husband and father. His greatest role in life was being Trevor's father. Tom and Trevor were quite the father and son duo at Cub Scouts. The Pinewood Derby, Annual Wreath Sale, and Cub Scout Campouts were events they eagerly looked forward to together. A real sense of adventure always preceded while he was planning their next family adventure on the water. Always in a thoughtful manner, he would teach Trevor about the direction of the wind, how to read the waves and to always keep his eye on the horizon. There were lessons about knot tying and trimming sails. Perhaps most of all, he gave Trevor the gift of being kind, caring and compassionate.
In addition to his wife, Catherine and son Trevor, Tom is survived by his parents George Bobbin, Cherry Bobbin, brother David Bobbin and his wife Nancy, his sister Terrye Mola, and many nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Tommy." His contagious smile and funny laugh will be greatly missed by family and lifelong friends.
Please join us in celebrating Tom's life with his family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 1st from 2-5 pm at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT. A service will be held at Magner Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2nd, at 10 am. All are welcome to join the burial service at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton, CT immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that gifts be made to fund the Trevor Bobbin Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET). Checks can be made payable to CHET, with Trevor Bobbin in the memo, and mailed to Katrina Wall, 15 Riverview Street, Essex, CT. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 30, 2019