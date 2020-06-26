Thomas Bombero

Thomas Frank Bombero
Thomas Frank Bombero, age 87, of Shelton, loving husband of Elaine Ann Philipp Bombero entered into eternal life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after battling Parkinson's disease for several years.
Although calling hours and the funeral service will be private due to current health concerns, a graveside service open to the public will be held in St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon. The family requests that attendees wear face coverings. More details and full obituary are posted at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 26, 2020.