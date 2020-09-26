Thomas V. Botillo
Thomas V. Bottillo, age 73 of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on July 7, 1947 he was the youngest son of Gennaro and Amy (DiPietro) Bottillo and a lifelong Bridgeport resident of the city's North End. Tom graduated from Central High School in 1966 and earned several degrees in education and history from Southern Connecticut State University and the University of Bridgeport. He taught at Bridgeport Public School system for many years and later joined the Bridgeport Board of Education Retired Teacher Association.
As a long-time member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club, Tom proudly served as commodore and chair of many club activities. He enjoyed marching with local drum corps including St. Raphael's Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corp and Blackrock Fife and Drum.
Tom traveled the world throughout his life and made many lasting friendships along the way. He also enjoyed the outdoors especially walking through the woods picking wild mushrooms, often taking his nieces and nephews along. Everyone that knew Tom has a funny story highlighting his sharp wit and great sense of humor, which will be missed the most.
Tom is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Bottillo) and Edward Vizzo, his loving companion, Laura Cerino, sister-in-law, Anne Bottillo, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings; Anthony Bottillo, Diamond Bottillo, Marion Bottillo Faiella (Louis), Emanuel Bottillo (Joan), and Michael Bottillo.
Immediate family are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport with a walk-through viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Margaret's Shrine, Bridgeport at 11:00 a.m., also for immediate family. Due to Covid-19 please respect social distancing and wear a mask to the service. Friends and family are invited to attend at Graveside Service at 12:30 p.m. in St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. There will be no night calling hours. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com