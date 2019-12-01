|
Thomas E. Boyhan
Thomas E. Boyhan passed away at 92 years of age on November 19. He was born on December 24, 1926, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines to serve his country. He lived in Milford, Connecticut and Fort Meyers, Florida. Thomas (Tuck) was married to Lorraine Boyhan who had three children Nicholas, Lynn, and Dawn and their spouses with children and their grandchildren. He was predeceased by Catherine Moran Boyhan and their three children, Kathleen and her husband, David, Marie and Nicholas, and Candy and John, 7 grandchildren Jennifer, Elizabeth, Rachel, Nicholas, Katy, Evan and Cara with 10 great-grandchildren. Thomas enjoyed his family with Kay and her siblings: the Honorable John and Karen, James and Lucy, Barbara and Mac, Raymond and Nancy, and Mary Moran. Thomas relished times with family and friends at his beach cottage in Rhode Island. He loved boating, watching Notre Dame football, bowling, and playing the guitar while singing in his Irish tenor voice. He traveled extensively but loved his trips to Ireland and Alaska the most. He was an active charter member of the Rotary Club and ex-president. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Thomas was a predominate builder in Milford most of his life. A celebration of his life will be held during mass at St. Mary's Church in Milford at 10:30 December 12.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2019