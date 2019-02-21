Thomas Canfield

Thomas Canfield, age 89, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wedneday, February 20, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Deamico) Canfield. Thomas was born in Bridgeport on May 14, 1929, son of the late Nelson and G. Almeda Canfield, and was a longtime Shelton resident. He worked for over thirty years as a machinist at Sikorsky Aircraft and then spent ten years at Walmart in Shelton. He was also a volunteer and served as a Second Lieutenant with the Shelton White Hills Fire Company #5. Thomas was a member of the St. Margaret Mary Church Mens Club and the Elks Lodge. He also was an active supporter of the Masons and the DeMolay International Youth Organization. Thomas enjoyed golf and his motorcycles. He is the cherished father of Susan Tomlinson and husband Raymond, the late Thomas N Canfield, Jr. and wife Robyn, and Jason R. Canfield and wife Louanne, and grandfather of Jonathan Tomlinson, Melissa Tomlinson, Abigail Canfield, Emily Canfield and Karianne Canfield. He also leaves his brother, Robert Canfield, sister Jane Canfield, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday his funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Masonicare Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. Online condolences can be offered at www.adzimafh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary