Thomas Edmund Conine Sr.

Thomas Edmund Conine Sr., passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 99. Known affectionately by many as Captain Tom, he was born on July 20, 1920 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Thomas and Edith Conine (Luce). He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Field and wife Isabelle Conine. Tom was a graduate of Stratford High School and served with distinction in the Coast Guard. Being part of the Greatest Generation, during World War II, he answered the call of duty by stepping up and enlisting in the U.S. Navy – serving on a ship in the Pacific Theater. Being an entrepreneur at heart, Tom opened his first fish market in Stonington, Connecticut. In 1950, he eventually purchased a small piece of property in Milford, Connecticut that became the institution known as Milford Seafood which served as a beacon for the town. He was a major presence in Milford going by the nickname of Captain Tom and making it a point to know everyone by name. His imprint continues today in the presence of Stonebridge Restaurant that anchors the downtown. He loved his life and his business, pursuing both with relentless passion. A curious person by nature, Tom had many diverse and far reaching interests. He worshipped at the First Congregational Church of Stratford. On the sports field, Mets baseball and UCONN basketball (both the men's and women's team) were appointment watching. William Holden was his favorite actor and the movie "Love is a Many Splendored Thing" was viewed repeatedly over the years. Ever the eternal optimist, he always asked how people were doing and when asked how he was doing his response exemplified how Tom lived – "Never been better. I read the obituaries this morning and didn't see me name." He was always in full throttle mode. Tom was known by all as always having a "whale of a time." Over the past 30 years he held a special loving relationship with his sweetheart Jean Ahlberg. This love extended across her entire family as Tom became one of their own, including his "best friend" Kurt Ahlberg. When you were in the company of Tom it was always big fun. His smile lit up a room and his infectious laugh put everyone at ease. He touched so many lives during his 99+ years. Your life was better with Tom Conine in it. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Luann Conine (Sorrentino) for the care provided to Tom during his final year at Atria Senior Living. Tom Conine is survived by his two sons and their wives, Thomas E. Conine Jr. and his wife Mary Ann (Lee) and Richard Conine and his wife Lynn Palmieri. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jonathan Conine and his partner Stephany Brown, Thomas E. Conine III, Tara Conine and her husband Stuart Rudkin, Philip Conine and his partner Adriana Farmer as well as 4 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store