Thomas Richard Dapp
Nov 4, 1974 - Dec 2, 2019
Thomas Richard Dapp, age 45 of Bridgeport and previously of Stratford, passed away suddenly Monday, December 2, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT. Thomas was born November 4, 1974 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, son of Frederick and Sharon (Sabins) Dapp of Stratford. Thomas graduated from Platt Technical School in Milford from the Tool and Die shop. He worked for several years for Marketing at Funding and Development of Shelton, CT. In addition to his parents, he sadly leaves behind his two sons Thomas and Tyler Dapp of Stratford and daughter Brooklyn; brothers Fred M.Dapp and his fiancee Maria Gaudet also of Stratford and Michael Dapp of Bridgeport. Aunts and Uncles Glenn Dapp and his companion Stephanie of Bridgeport, Jane and Tom Weldon of Southbury, Gary Sabins of Fairfield, Chris and Lori Sabins of Bluffton, SC, and Cindy Felisko of St Abans, VT. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.Thomas's wife Kari-Lynn Gamble of Waterbury recently passed away and although they were separated for years they still remained good friends. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service celebrated by Deacon John Piatak on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Friends, may visit with his family Thursday before service time from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2019