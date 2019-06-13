|
|
Thomas Leonard Dawkins
Thomas L. Dawkins (Pinnix), 52, of New Haven, CT passed away on June 9, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Tyrell Cheatham and David McBride; grandchildren, Laila and Maijor; mother Rosa Tilley; sisters Hope Redding (Kenneth), Faith Dawkins-Maldonado (Gedaliz), Tommie Jean Pinnix, brother Richard Dawkins; twelve nieces and nephews, seventeen great-nieces and nephews; and a host of aunties, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Thomas L. Pinnix, Jr. A wake will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 13, 2019