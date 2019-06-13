Connecticut Post Obituaries
Thomas Leonard Dawkins
Thomas L. Dawkins (Pinnix), 52, of New Haven, CT passed away on June 9, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Tyrell Cheatham and David McBride; grandchildren, Laila and Maijor; mother Rosa Tilley; sisters Hope Redding (Kenneth), Faith Dawkins-Maldonado (Gedaliz), Tommie Jean Pinnix, brother Richard Dawkins; twelve nieces and nephews, seventeen great-nieces and nephews; and a host of aunties, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Thomas L. Pinnix, Jr. A wake will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 13, 2019
