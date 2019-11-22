|
Thomas Anthony Drewelus
Thomas Anthony Drewelus age 76 of Fairfield passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with his loving daughters Donna and Kim and his beloved close friend Rose by his side. Thomas was born in Bridgeport in 1943 to the late Mary and Anthony Drewelus. After graduating from Andrew Warde HS, he went on to work at Superior Plating & Tibon of Southport where he retired as a foreman. He is survived by his 3 beloved children; Donna Drewelus Capozziello and husband James of Trumbull, Kimberly Drewelus Preteska and husband Erik of Trumbull and Michelle Drewelus Masliuk and husband John of Myrtle Beach, SC. Four cherished granddaughters; Ashley, Ava, Amber and Payton along with his sister Dorothy Murren and husband Tom of Trumbull. Thomas started at a very young age with his love of cars as a drag racer. He enjoyed spending his time boating on Long Island Sound and rebuilding classic cars and then found his love of riding Harleys. He was a longtime member of the Bridgeport Motorcycle Association, hanging with the many friends he met along the way. His last dream and accomplishment was to own and rebuild a 1967 A100 Dodge pickup, which he drove with pride. Since Tom had a love for cats and saved many strays naming each one Smokey, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your local Humane Society or The of CT 70, New Canaan Ave., Norwalk 06851. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. The LARSON FUNERAL HOME, Bridgeport is in care of arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019