Thomas Edward Reagan, Sr.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our father, Thomas Edward Reagan Sr., 71, of Roxbury, CT, on February 25, 2019.

Tom was born March 14, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT, son of William and Frances (Folchi) Reagan. He attended Andrew Warde High School where he excelled in basketball and golf. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Seoul, Korea, and worked as an electrician for 40 years with I.B.E.W. Local 488, and as an NRA firearm instructor. He enjoyed his retirement volunteering at the gun range, sharing his love and knowledge of sharpshooting and firearms.

While serving in Korea he met the love of his life, Meja Im, whom he married and brought back to the States in 1969. They raised their three children, Jayne, Lisa, and Tom Jr., in Bridgeport, CT, until 1984 when the family moved to Roxbury where Tom, a skilled tradesman, had built their new home.

Tom was a stellar marksman, hunter and fisherman, who taught his children his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed playing golf and was interested in a variety of subjects including firearm safety and collection, survival skills, World War II history and memorabilia, and building custom computers.

Tom was well known for his sense of humor, his relentless work ethic, and his love and devotion to his family and friends. He loved being a Grandpa and adored spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Frances, and his son-in-law H. William Pedersen Jr. He is survived by his three children and their spouses; Jayne and William McCarthy, Lisa Pedersen, and Tom Jr. and Amanda; his former wife Meja, his brother William and sister-in-law Sharon, his eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his six nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or to the NRA Foundation at 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.