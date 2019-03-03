Thomas Edward Reagan, Sr.

Thomas Edward Reagan Sr., 71, of Roxbury, CT passed away on February 25, 2019.

The son of the late William and Frances (Folchi) Reagan, he was born on March 14, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea, and worked as an electrician for 40 years with I.B.E.W. Local 488, and as an NRA firearm instructor.

Tom was a stellar marksman, hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed playing golf. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love and devotion to his family and friends. He loved being a Grandpa and adored spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his three children; Jayne McCarthy (William), Lisa Pedersen, and Thomas Reagan Jr (Amanda); his former wife Meja, his brother William, and his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours. A private service will be scheduled in the near future. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019