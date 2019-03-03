Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Reagan Sr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Edward Reagan Sr. Obituary
Thomas Edward Reagan, Sr.
Thomas Edward Reagan Sr., 71, of Roxbury, CT passed away on February 25, 2019.
The son of the late William and Frances (Folchi) Reagan, he was born on March 14, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea, and worked as an electrician for 40 years with I.B.E.W. Local 488, and as an NRA firearm instructor.
Tom was a stellar marksman, hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed playing golf. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love and devotion to his family and friends. He loved being a Grandpa and adored spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children; Jayne McCarthy (William), Lisa Pedersen, and Thomas Reagan Jr (Amanda); his former wife Meja, his brother William, and his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There are no calling hours. A private service will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.