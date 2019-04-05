Thomas F. Smith

Thomas F. Smith, age 79 of Monroe, beloved husband of Marie Everlith Smith, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Thomas was born in New Haven, son of Marie Caroll Smith Trevthan of Milford and the late Hubert Smith and was retired from the Trumbull School System. Thomas was a loyal fan to the New York Giants and New York Yankees, enjoyed a good western and was a cowboy at heart, but most of all had a great love for his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include his devoted children Daniel Smith (Marybeth) of West Haven, Audrey Jefferson (Jeff) of West Haven, Lyle Smith (Karen) of Munson, MA, Kenneth Smith (Marilyn) of Easton, and Douglas Smith (Laura) of Shelton, twelve cherished grandchildren, two brothers Ernest Smith (Patty) of Branford and Bill Hunt (Phyllis) of West Haven, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers Tag and Gary Smith. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Sunday from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Those who so desire may make contribution to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale, Office of Development Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary