|
|
Thomas Ferrante-Carrante
Thomas Ferrante-Carrante, age 87, of Bridgeport, loving husband of 66 years to Iolanda Buttarazzi Ferrante-Carrante passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Ripi Frosinone, Italy on August 9, 1932, he came to America in 1948 at the age of 16. Thomas worked 41 years for Labor Union 665 in construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed making wine, laying under his grape vine and in his garden he grew the best and biggest tomatoes. He also enjoyed raising canaries and pigeons, watching the UConn girls basketball, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife Iolanda, he leaves behind his two sons Ennio and his wife Sharon Ferrante-Carrante of Trumbull, Dominic and his wife Chrissy Ferrante-Carrante of Shelton, four grandchildren, Robert, Alyson, Savannah and Natalie, sisters-in-law Antoinette and husband Al Tiberi, Carolina Gabriele, brother-in-law Giovanni Batista and wife Olga, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his brothers John and Mario Ferrante-Carrante, sisters-in-law Helene Ferrante and Loreta Buttarazzi Reali, brothers-in-law Sante Gabriele and Vincenzio Reali.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private and his entombment will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Trumbull. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020