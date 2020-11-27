1/1
Thomas Fuchs
1933 - 2020
Thomas S. Fuchs
Thomas S. Fuchs, age 86, of Shelton, formerly of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Czlapinski) Fuchs, passed away on November 25, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton. Tom was born in Stratford on December 15, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Tomasco) Fuchs and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Stratford High School class of 1951 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Tom was retired from Raybestos, Fleet Pride and Grassy Hill Country Club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting, and was also a fan of the U-Conn Woman's Basketball team. Tom and Mary Ann took great pride in attending all their grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and plays. Tom was affectionately called "Grumpy Grandpa" by his grandchildren. Survivors include his devoted sons, Thomas Fuchs and his wife Karin of Oxford, and David Fuchs and his wife Lynne of Stratford, 6 cherished grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly, Kyle, Kelsey and her husband Jordan, Ali, her fiancé Jack, and Emma, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and beloved wife of 63 years MaryAnn, Tom was pre-deceased by his brothers, Andrew, John, George, Albert, and sister, Theresa Talbot of Monroe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. meeting directly at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment with military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines; wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
