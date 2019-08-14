|
|
Thomas G. Murphy Jr.
Jun 25, 1939 - Aug 10, 2019. Thomas G. Murphy, Jr., 80, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died on August 10 at his home in Moultonborough, NH. He also had a home in Oxford, CT. Tom was born on June 25, 1939 in Franklin, PA. Upon graduation from Seton Hall University in 1962, he joined the United States Air Force and served as an instructor in radar control, attaining the rank of Captain. After leaving the Air Force he joined the Perkin Elmer Corporation, serving as an administrator for Department of Defense projects. His career in finance and administration was advanced by leadership positions at NCSS, Dun & Bradstreet, and the National Cleaning Company. While working and raising a family, Tom earned a Master's degree from the University of Bridgeport. He retired in 2002 from the American Kennel Club in New York City, having served as its Chief Financial Officer.
Remaining characteristically on-the-go and ready to do his part, Tom continued an active life in retirement. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and helped establish the ReStore in Bridgeport, CT. He was a member until 2010 of the Oxford Greens Finance Committee. He also served on the finance council of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oxford, CT and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Windward Harbor Association in Moultonborough, NH.
Tom is survived by his cherished family, including his wife of 54 years, Jean M. Murphy, his son Timothy Murphy and his wife Mandy Murphy of Cos Cob, CT, and his daughter Cynthia Doyle and her husband Gerry Doyle of Needham, MA. Tom was the beloved Pop Pop to his four granddaughters, Marion and Robin Murphy and Madeline and Evelyn Doyle. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Murphy of Chicago, IL, and his brother David Murphy and his wife Linda Murphy of New Jersey.
Besides his family, Tom had a particular passion for everything related to flying, space adventure and antique cars. His favorite time was on his boat with his family exploring Lake Winnipesaukee and "tubing" with his beautiful granddaughters. Tom was one of life's great steady and solid men — always the one to call whenever something needed repair or fixing — and always with the right tool for the job. His example of decency and devotion will be an inspiration to his family always.
Tom's family would like to thank Sarah, Brenda, Norm and Ellen from the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Home Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
Contributions can be made in Tom's name to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253 or to Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, PO Box 3489, Newtown, CT 06470.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St., North Southbury, CT. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Oxford, CT. Burial will follow the church service at The Gate of Heaven in Trumbull, CT at Noon. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 16, 2019