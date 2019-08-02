|
Thomas G. Scanzillo
Thomas G. Scanzillo, age 87 of Milford, beloved husband of Geraldine Dennis Scanzillo, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital-Milford Campus on July 31st, 2019 with his family by his side. Born on December 7, 1931 in Bayonne, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas and Florence Scanzillo. Thomas served his nation with pride in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the service, he owned and operated the Fairfield Driving School and had worked as an insurance agent for many years prior to his retirement. A devoted New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching games with them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Geri of 60 years, he is survived by his children, Susan Scanzillo and her husband Paul Leonard of Sun City Center, FL, Bonnie Kellogg and her husband Todd of Trumbull, Thomas Scanzillo and his wife June, and his three cherished grandchildren, Ben, Sam, and Serena, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 directly in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends and relatives may greet the family on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM, in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , 200 Executive Blvd.: Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019