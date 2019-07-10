Services Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home 399 White Plains Road Trumbull , CT 06611 203-372-6543 Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Gannon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Gannon

It is with sadness that we announce the death of our loving brother, uncle and friend, Thomas Joseph Gannon. He left this world on July 9, 2019, to meet his Creator face to face, and join his beloved deceased family and friends on the Stairway to Paradise. Tom was born in Pittston, PA to the late Lorena (Clisham) and John Gannon. The family moved to Bridgeport, CT in the early 1940's. Tom attended The University School in Bridgeport and later studied music, voice, and dance in New York. He was gifted with a marvelous singing voice and made several vocal records. While in NY, he also worked for Harris Upham at the New York Stock Exchange.

In his prime performance days, Tom was well known for his dance skills in CT, especially in the greater Bridgeport area. "Tommy Tucker", and his dance partner, Sandra Gordon performed under the name, "Gordon and Tucker", and won many dance competitions at the Crystal Ballroom at the old Pleasure Beach, where the "Big Bands" performed. Like many young men of his generation, Tom possessed a strong spirit of American Patriotism and proudly served in the Navy Reserve.

An entrepreneur, Tom opened his own restaurant and bar in Black Rock. He was blessed with a quick wit, a sense of humor, and was easily approachable. Tom was very outgoing and loved to engage with people of all walks of life, from the ordinary to the rich and famous. He was able to capture the gist of many languages, thus able to communicate with people of varied backgrounds and nationalities. After he sold his business, he took time to travel abroad, especially to the warm water islands. Tom also enjoyed a day or two away at the casinos. He had a great appreciation for theatre, all kinds of music and the arts, and marveled at the beauty of God's creation of new life every spring.

Tom so missed the social aspects of working, that after retirement, he returned to work on a part-time basis. He was proficient in his work, and so well liked in the hotel where he tended bar, that

The Norwalk Hour wrote a feature article about him. Those who were privileged to have him in their lives will remember him as a gregarious fun loving man who enjoyed the company of friends and family. Above all he loved his family, loved to party, enjoyed all kinds of homemade food prepared by his sisters, nieces and friends, and of course, fine wine and good vodka. Throughout his life he was generous to family and friends, especially to his nieces and nephews, all of whom he called, "The Favorite".

He is survived by his sister, Constance White, with whom he shared the family home.

Uncle Tuck is loved and remembered by his nieces and nephews: Pauline Panatieri, of Westerly, RI, Mary (Robert) Ventresca, of Shelton, CT, Gerald Panatieri, of Indiana, Linda Brooks, of Vermont, Norman Brooks, of Arkansas, Karen ((Felipe) Rosa, of Bridgeport, Lorena (Anthony) Merida, of Florida; great-nieces and nephews: Paula (Ray) Borsari, Robert (Charisse) Ventresca Jr., Pamela (Michael) Vagnini, Patricia Gabriele and Lauren Ventresca; great-great-nieces and nephews: Amanda Sabo, Austin (Samantha) Cook, Kayla, Ryan, and Ray Borsari III; Madison, Aidan, and McKenna Ventresca, Alyssa, Amanda and Robert Vagnini, Landon and Ava Gabriele, Michael and Christopher Merida;

his friend, advisor, and niece from the heart, Emilia Mascaro, and dear friend of many years, Frances DeMatteo.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his siblings: Rose Andrews, Mary Panatieri, Carol Deaso, and John Gannon, Jr.

The family expresses sincere thanks to all of Tom's physicians and caregivers, especially Kelly Goode, APRN, Cardiology, Northeast Medical Group in Trumbull for her exceptional nursing intervention and compassionate care all throughout Tom's illness.

At his request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

In his memory, please say a prayer for Tuck, perform an act of kindness for someone, count your blessings, and remember to Celebrate Life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT. Burial will be in the family plot, St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Cyril F. Mullins, Trumbull, CT is in charge of arrangements Published in Connecticut Post on July 11, 2019