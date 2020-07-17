Thomas Matthew Gray
June 12, 1953 - July 5, 2020Thomas Matthew Gray died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on July 5, 2020 at the age of 67. Tom was born on June 12, 1953 to Edward Gray and Lorraine (Cisero) Gray in Bridgeport, CT. He grew up in Trumbull, CT and graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical High School.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Karen (Johnson) Gray, their loving daughters Kara (Nick) Noreika, Kaitlin (Fabian) Eckstein, and Kristin (Jordan) Ross, and four beautiful grandchildren Jackson, Weston, Charleston, and Savannah Noreika. Tom is also survived by his mother Lorraine (Cisero) Gray, his sister Lorraine (Ronald) Bonito, his brother Edward Charles Gray, and predeceased by his father Edward Gray. He was beloved by his numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and his nieces and nephews.
Tom lived in Milford, CT before relocating to Sarasota, FL in 1991. He was a plumbing contractor in both Connecticut and Florida and a proud member of the CT Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 777.
Tom was a kind man and loved his family above all else and he will be greatly missed. There will be a celebration of life for Tom when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or a charity of your choice
. Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota are handling the arrangements.