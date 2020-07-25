Thomas Patrick Griffen
Thomas Patrick Griffen, age 61, beloved husband of Dorothy Griffen (Rusak), of Fairfield, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Tom's family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Services will be held privately at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield with interment in Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester, New York. For a full obituary, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com