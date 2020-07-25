1/1
Thomas Griffen
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Patrick Griffen
Thomas Patrick Griffen, age 61, beloved husband of Dorothy Griffen (Rusak), of Fairfield, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Tom's family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Services will be held privately at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield with interment in Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester, New York. For a full obituary, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved