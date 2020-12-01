1/1
Thomas Hass
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS M. HASS
Thomas M. Hass, 60, of Wallingford, CT passed away at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long battle with emphysema and COPD. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 13, 1960 and was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Griffin Hass Sr. He attended St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull, CT and later received his associate's degree from Sacred Heart University. Tom went on to work as an Engineer at United States Surgical Corp. presently known as Covidien-Medtronic. He spent much of his free time volunteering for Yalesville Little League and gardening. Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years Sharon (Brockett) Hass, his son Daniel Hass, brother William (Maryellen) Hass Jr., sisters Patricia (Thomas) McLaine, Joan Wedge and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved