Thomas J. Goglia
March 12, 1952
February 17, 2019
Thomas J. Goglia, age 66, of Milford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in New Haven on March 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Ralph Martin and Shirley (Schmitt) Goglia. Thomas had a career with Amtrak Railroad. He is survived by his sister Nancy Goglia of Santa Monica, CA, Richard (Annette) Goglia, of New Orleans, LA, Jean (Mark) Hickox of Jamestown, RI, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by his brothers William and Paul Goglia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on MONDAY MARCH 4 in St. John XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Haven Vietnam Veterans, 8 Bassett Ct., West Haven, CT 06516, www.westhavenvietnamveterans.org. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019