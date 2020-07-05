1/1
Atty. Thomas J. Monks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Atty. Thomas J. Monks
Atty. Thomas J. Monks, age 59, husband of Susan Stuban Monks of Trumbull and son of Grace Tvardzik Monks of Easton, entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2020. A Requiem High Mass, meeting directly at church, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Oratory, 79 Church St. Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic will be exercised. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monks Family Trust in care of the funeral home. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved