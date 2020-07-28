1/
Thomas J. Wokanovicz
Thomas J. Wokanovicz
WOKANOVICZ-Thomas J. Wokanovicz, husband of the late Florence M. (Hiznay) Wokanovicz, died peacefully at his Westport residence on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Southport on November 14, 1924 to the late Joseph and Agnes (Burnat) Wokanovicz. Tom was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School. He worked as a Master Electrician for the Electric Maintenance Service Co., and retired from the Westport Post Office after many years of service. Tom enjoyed spending time together with family and friends especially those visiting from out of state. He also enjoyed flower gardening, boating and fishing. He loved feeding the birds and made sure they were fed every day regardless of the weather. Tom was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, having served as its treasurer for many years, and was also a member of the St. Anthony Seniors. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Lisa Wokanovicz; a sister Edith Wokanovicz; a brother John Wokanovicz, many nieces and nephews, and his devoted Siamese cat, Champ. In addition to Florence, his beloved wife of 44 years, Tom was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Wokanovicz and Edward Wokanovicz; and a sister Rose Wokanovicz Hojnowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fairfield followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT, 06824 or to an Alzheimer's Care charity of one's choice. Over the years, Tom and Flo developed many lasting and cherished friendships. In light of the current pandemic, the family asks that you not feel obligated to attend Tom's funeral. Your health and safety are of the utmost importance, and your friendship will always be remembered.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
