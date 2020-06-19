Thomas Jagoe

Thomas R. Jagoe Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas R. Jagoe Sr., announce his passing on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1939 to Russell and Lillian Farrell Jagoe, he was a lifelong resident of Connecticut.
A big guy with an even bigger heart, he treated everyone he met with warmth and respect.
As an all around sports lover, he was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and camping, and loved cheering on the Huskies, Jets, and Mets. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family whose lives he positively impacted and he will be terribly missed.
He is survived by his seven children: Patrice (David) Olivia of Waterbury, Thomas R. Jagoe Jr. of Clearlake, CA, Cathleen Jagoe of Shelton, Ashley (Christopher) Jevarjian of Beacon Falls, Lindsey (Junior) Alves of St. Augustine, FL, Matthew Jagoe of Milford, and Timothy (Ali) Jagoe of Trumbull, his 14 grandchildren: Ashtyn, Jaclyn, Derek, Lexi, Trinity, Serenity, Cameron, Brayden, Finnley, Mason, Cooper, James, Sadie and Remi and his 3 great-grandchildren Korbyn, Kayleigh and Leonidas. Survivors include his sister LilyBeth Devorak of Trumbull, two brothers Richard (Alberta) Jagoe of Milford and Russell (Mary Louise) of Trumbull and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Joseph Devorak.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street in Bridgeport, between 2 to 4 p.m. for his family and between 4 to 7 p.m. for his friends. During this time of social distancing, we ask that you bring and wear a mask. In abiding with his wishes, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West River HCC in Milford in memory of Thomas. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com.
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas R. Jagoe Sr., announce his passing on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1939 to Russell and Lillian Farrell Jagoe, he was a lifelong resident of Connecticut.
A big guy with an even bigger heart, he treated everyone he met with warmth and respect.
As an all around sports lover, he was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and camping, and loved cheering on the Huskies, Jets, and Mets. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family whose lives he positively impacted and he will be terribly missed.
He is survived by his seven children: Patrice (David) Olivia of Waterbury, Thomas R. Jagoe Jr. of Clearlake, CA, Cathleen Jagoe of Shelton, Ashley (Christopher) Jevarjian of Beacon Falls, Lindsey (Junior) Alves of St. Augustine, FL, Matthew Jagoe of Milford, and Timothy (Ali) Jagoe of Trumbull, his 14 grandchildren: Ashtyn, Jaclyn, Derek, Lexi, Trinity, Serenity, Cameron, Brayden, Finnley, Mason, Cooper, James, Sadie and Remi and his 3 great-grandchildren Korbyn, Kayleigh and Leonidas. Survivors include his sister LilyBeth Devorak of Trumbull, two brothers Richard (Alberta) Jagoe of Milford and Russell (Mary Louise) of Trumbull and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Joseph Devorak.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street in Bridgeport, between 2 to 4 p.m. for his family and between 4 to 7 p.m. for his friends. During this time of social distancing, we ask that you bring and wear a mask. In abiding with his wishes, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West River HCC in Milford in memory of Thomas. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 19, 2020.