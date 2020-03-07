|
Thomas James Pantello
Thomas James Pantello, age 73, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Tom was born in Norwalk on May 14, 1946 to the late James and Theresa Pantello.
A graduate of Sacred Heart University, Tom held a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Business Administration. From 1969 to 1973, he served as a Sergeant and Chinese Linguist in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in California, Maryland, Massachusetts and Texas.
Tom started his career in Bridgeport as a Loan Office for Citytrust. At the end of his career, he was an Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending with People's United Bank in Bridgeport and was in charge of commercial real estate acquisitions and development throughout New England and New York.
During his retirement, he was very involved in restoring a F4U Corsair and military helicopters for the Connecticut Air and Space Museum in Stratford. He was also a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee for the Town of Trumbull. Tom was an avid golfer, talented carpenter, travel and aviation enthusiast. Above all, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Clare Pantello; daughter, Heather Visconti and her husband, Mike; son, Ryan Pantello and his wife, Alexis; grandchildren: Michael John Visconti, Thomas James Visconti, James Victor Pantello and Johanna Elizabeth Pantello. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Evans.
Visitation will be held at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home in Fairfield on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., with words of remembrance being shared 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Trumbull. A private interment will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Tom's family requests contributions to be made to the Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, https://homesforthebrave.org/donate or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, https://donate3.cancer.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020