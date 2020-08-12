Thomas John McDonald, Jr.
Thomas John McDonald, Jr., of Pinckney, MI formerly from Fairfield, CT, passed away on July 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on January 29, 1947 and was the son of the late Thomas John McDonald, Sr. and Marion Annette McDonald of Fairfield, Connecticut. Tom was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School (Fairfield, CT) and attended The University of Bridgeport and Rochester Institute of Technology in NY.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Patricia A. McDonald (Perham), his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony & Debbie McDonald, as well as his three beloved daughters and their husbands - Pamela & Gregory Sendzik of Fairfield, CT, Dana & Eric Hahne of Brighton, MI, and Leah & Erik Soderholm of Trumbull, CT. He will also be fondly remembered by his eight cherished grandchildren - Brittany, Connor, Julia, Brett, Carson, Linnea, Kourtney and Spencer.
A memorial service will occur at a later date in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Tom to The American Cancer Society
, Muscular Dystrophy Association
or Trumbull Special Olympics
.