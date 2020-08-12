1/1
Thomas John McDonald Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John McDonald, Jr.
Thomas John McDonald, Jr., of Pinckney, MI formerly from Fairfield, CT, passed away on July 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on January 29, 1947 and was the son of the late Thomas John McDonald, Sr. and Marion Annette McDonald of Fairfield, Connecticut. Tom was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School (Fairfield, CT) and attended The University of Bridgeport and Rochester Institute of Technology in NY.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Patricia A. McDonald (Perham), his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony & Debbie McDonald, as well as his three beloved daughters and their husbands - Pamela & Gregory Sendzik of Fairfield, CT, Dana & Eric Hahne of Brighton, MI, and Leah & Erik Soderholm of Trumbull, CT. He will also be fondly remembered by his eight cherished grandchildren - Brittany, Connor, Julia, Brett, Carson, Linnea, Kourtney and Spencer.
A memorial service will occur at a later date in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Tom to The American Cancer Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association or Trumbull Special Olympics.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved