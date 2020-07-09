Thomas Karol Kolbusz
Thomas (Tommy) Karol Kolbusz, age 67, of Weston, the loving husband of Dr. Lorraine Kolbusz, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Fairfield, Mr. Kolbusz moved to Weston 35 years ago. He was co-Vice President of the family business, Kolbusz Building and Land Developing and was a member of the Home Builders Association. After retirement, Mr. Kolbusz remained owner and President of Kolbusz Realty.
Mr. Kolbusz's interests included many years of sport and tournament big game fishing in Central America with his father and brother. He participated in government catch and release programs in Central and South America, including the Amazon and Rio Negro.
Mr. Kolbusz was predeceased by his father, Henry Kolbusz, Sr., mother Lillian Kolbusz (nee Leucwinko), several aunts and uncles and a cousin. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lorraine Kolbusz (nee Reineke), his brother, Henry Kolbusz, Jr., his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Colonel (USA, Retired) Kurt B. Reineke, Jr. and Cheryl-Beth Reineke (nee Powers), and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
