Thomas E. Krajewski
Thomas Edward Krajewski, age 75 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Carmella Ginicola Krajewski, died October 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, prior to Mass on Saturday morning from 9:00–11:30 a.m. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com