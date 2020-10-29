1/1
Thomas Krajewski
Thomas E. Krajewski
Thomas Edward Krajewski, age 75 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Carmella Ginicola Krajewski, died October 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, prior to Mass on Saturday morning from 9:00–11:30 a.m. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
