Thomas Michael Krumwiede

Tom Krumwiede of Milford, Old Saybrook and Westport, CT passed away on February 27, 2019 in St. Augustine at the age of 84. Tom was born May 6, 1934 in Minneapolis to Emil & Viola Krumwiede. He graduated class president & football star from Garfield High in Akron, Ohio. He attended Colgate University on a full athletic scholarship, graduating with a BA in Fine Arts. In NYC, he launched a successful career in advertising and met the love of his life, Dale McDanal. They married & raised two sons moving between New York, Paris, Rye, NY & Weston, CT. He was a passionate skier and enjoyed trips to New England, Colorado and Europe. In retirement Tom produced some of his finest art featuring cowboys & horses in watercolor.

Tom is survived by Dale Warner, of Milford, his son Mark & Virginia of Milford, his son Adam & Kate of Weston, his grandchildren Shea & Dave Plaskon of Milford and Thomas & Taylor Krumwiede of Weston. He is also survived by his 3 brothers & their wives: Gerald & Lois Krumwiede, Daniel & Ann Krumwiede and Jeff & Cathy Krumwiede. Tom was predeceased by his grandson Jet Krumwiede of Milford, CT.

A memorial service will be held April 6, 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jet Dylan Krumwiede Scholarship, Milford Bank, 33 Broad St. Milford, CT 06460 Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary