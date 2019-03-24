Dr. Thomas L. Cronan

Dr. Thomas L. Cronan, of Morehead City, NC and formerly of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Barrington, IL at the age of 90.

He was born January 9, 1929 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Thomas L. and Mary Agnes Cronan.

Tom proudly served his country in the US Army from 1946-1949.

He attended Duquesne University and graduated from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago in 1956. Tom practiced family medicine in Trumbull, CT for 40 years before retiring to North Carolina where he volunteered his time in the community for an additional 15 years at the Broad Street Clinic in Morehead City and Merci Clinic in New Bern, NC.

Dr. Cronan was a board certified Family Physician and served as President of the Connecticut Academy of Family Physicians, was a delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians, and Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at St. Vincent Medical Center.

Tom was an avid sailor and enjoyed skiing, golf and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an active, longtime parishioner at Christ the King, in Trumbull and St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise (Lyons) Cronan; his children, Karen (Jerry) Weaver, Tom (Kathy) Cronan, Kevin (Lisa) Cronan, Sheila (Mike) Foley and Michael (Barbara) Cronan; his grandchildren, Daniel and Katie Weaver, Ryan, Megan and Allison Cronan, Sean and Tim Cronan, Caroline, Andrew and Jack Foley, and Leo and Julia Cronan; and his sisters, Maureen Redman and Patricia Lucia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Robert Cronan.

A Memorial Service for Dr. Cronan will be held in Barrington, IL at St. Anne Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the , www.act.alz.org/site/donation; Broad Street Clinic, www.broadstreetclinic.org/donations; or the Merci Clinic, www.merciclinic.org/make-a-donation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary