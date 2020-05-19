Thomas Maniscalco
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Maniscalco
Thomas Anthony Maniscalco, 97, ne' Gaetano Maniscalco entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020. Mr. Maniscalco was born on June 8th, 1922 to Madalena and Antonio Maniscalco in Bridgeport, CT. Thomas and his twin brother, Salvatore, served in the United States Navy during WW2. Upon his honorable discharge from the navy, Thomas married his sweetheart Verna Concetta Noce of Bridgeport, CT. He owned car dealerships in Stratford, CT with his brother Vincent, also a World War II veteran. Together they established Manis Motors Sales, Manis Saab Dealership and Manis Harley Davidson, all of Stratford. Thomas continued to stay active in the automobile industry working with his son, Thomas Maniscalco Jr. at Manis Motor Sales of Bridgeport. He worked there every day, 6 days a week until he was 96 years old.
Thomas was preceded in death by his dear wife Verna Noce Maniscalco, his beloved mother and father, Madalena and Antonio Maniscalco, his brothers, Joseph Paraspolo, Anthony Maniscalco, twin brother Salvatore Maniscalco, Vincent Maniscalco and sisters Jenny Puglio and Josephine Amoroso.
Tom will be remembered as a kind, loving and wise man by his friends and family – the nicest guy in the business to his colleagues. More than anything Tom was a devoted family man. He was the quintessential grandfather: gentle, funny and wise – always with a baby or toddler on his lap at family gatherings. He loved to tell stories about growing up during the depression, life in Bridgeport, his love of sports: as a young man Tom excelled at golf, football, boxing and skating.
Thomas will remain always and forever in the hearts of his children: Loretta and Ed Firgeleski, Madelyn Myers, Tami Maniscalco, Verna and Roddy Gordon, Jacqueline and Richard Gowe and Thomas and Carol Ann Maniscalco. Grandchildren: Christine Cardillo, Edward and Kelly Firgeleski, Jennifer and David Hough, Michael and Allison Firgeleski, Elizabeth Firgeleski, Joseph and Bethany Myers, Melissa Kriza, Katie and James Delaney, Thomas and Megan Myers, Nicole Chockey, Erika and Nick Richio, Rory Hannon, Christopher Gowe, Aidan Gowe, Annaliesa Gowe, Giuliana Maniscalco and Olivia Maniscalco. Great Grandchildren: Daniela Cardillo, Giulia Cardillo, Sophia Firgeleski, Edward Firgeleski, Tyler Hough, Natalie Hough, Ryan Hough, Kate Firgeleski, Luke Firgeleski, Nolan Myers, Avery Myers, Vincent Myers, Elise Myers, Ryan Kriza, Gwen Kriza, Ella Grace Delaney, Remy Delaney, Chase Zippi, Nicholas Richio, Lucy Richio and Amelia Richio. Thomas is also predeceased by his grandson Jerome Myers, grandson-in-law Dr. Mario Cardillo and son-in-law Jerry Chockey.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Thomas Maniscalco request that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
The Larson Funeral Home Bridgeport in care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved