Thomas J. Matyasovszky
Thomas Joseph Matyasovszky, age 73, of Bridgeport, husband of Jean Mastronardi Matyasovszky, father of Anthony (Linda) Matyasovszky.
Visitation Thursday, April 11th, from 5:00-7:00PM with a service at 6:30PM in the Dennis & D'Arcy-Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. To view complete obituary and for online condolences, please visit: www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2019
