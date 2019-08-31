|
|
Thomas McCafferty
Thomas McCafferty, formerly of Easton, CT passed away in Boston, MA on August 29, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 74. He is loved by is bride Prudence, their little one Drew Anne, his doting daughter Rosemary, son-in-law Andrew and his four grandchildren. Born in Darien, CT from humble beginnings he was a graduate of Haverford College and Columbia Business School. Thomas was a brilliant Certified Public Accountant who loved serving his clients. He was a partner of Arthur Young and Ernst & Young for 13 years and worked as an independent practitioner for the rest of his days. Thomas was also dedicated to his community, serving as the Treasurer of the Easton Fire District and on the Finance Committee of Notre Dame of Easton. Thomas was well known for his sense of humor. He loved golf and was a 37 year member of Aspetuck Valley Country Club where he was "scratch raffler". Tom was a voracious reader and loved to spend time chatting with people he met. He spent the last year of his life living in Massachusetts enjoying play time with his granddaughter, the soccer, flag football games, and golf lessons of his three grandsons. He will be greatly missed by many. Family and friends may gather at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home at 1209 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for a visitation. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Sanctuary Fund at Notre Dame of Easton. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019