Thomas P. McDaniel
Thomas McDaniel, age 63, of Shelton, CT formerly of Trumbull, died unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Saturday June 20, 2020. Born on April 11th, 1957, Tom was the late son of Jacqueline Adams.
Tom was the owner of McDaniel Construction Company. He was strong, and very knowledgeable in all aspects of Construction. There wasn't a task he wouldn't attempt and be successful at.
Tom was passionate about family, animals, boating, fishing and motorcycling. He was gregarious and would light up a room when he walked in. He was caring, and extremely loyal. Nothing was more important to him than his children and grandson.
Tom is survived by his son Thomas McDaniel Jr, his daughter Lauren McDaniel of Weston, his grandson Anthony Velez, his sister Dawn McDaniel and brother Michael McDaniel.
He was predeceased by his mother who he missed so much.
A visitation will be held at Hoyt Funeral home at 199 Main Street, New Canaan on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Due to restrictions, the visitation will be limited to only family and close friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11 a.m. in Trumbull at St.Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.
Thomas McDaniel, age 63, of Shelton, CT formerly of Trumbull, died unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Saturday June 20, 2020. Born on April 11th, 1957, Tom was the late son of Jacqueline Adams.
Tom was the owner of McDaniel Construction Company. He was strong, and very knowledgeable in all aspects of Construction. There wasn't a task he wouldn't attempt and be successful at.
Tom was passionate about family, animals, boating, fishing and motorcycling. He was gregarious and would light up a room when he walked in. He was caring, and extremely loyal. Nothing was more important to him than his children and grandson.
Tom is survived by his son Thomas McDaniel Jr, his daughter Lauren McDaniel of Weston, his grandson Anthony Velez, his sister Dawn McDaniel and brother Michael McDaniel.
He was predeceased by his mother who he missed so much.
A visitation will be held at Hoyt Funeral home at 199 Main Street, New Canaan on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Due to restrictions, the visitation will be limited to only family and close friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11 a.m. in Trumbull at St.Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 22, 2020.